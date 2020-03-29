Canned Cocktails Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2029

The Canned Cocktails market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Canned Cocktails market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Market Leaders Strive to Stay on Top while New Entrants Are Looking to Diversify

The canned cocktails market is run by alcohol heavyweights like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Duvel Moortgat and Pernod Ricard. These companies have launched extensive line of canned cocktails under their various brands. The companies are using their experience in spirits and ales and putting a lot of investment in individual countries to acquire local ingredients to meet the diverse needs of the regional consumers. The companies are looking to develop high quality canned cocktails to stay golden in the competition. The companies are also devoting a lot of attention towards consumer reaction over their previous offerings and making changes accordingly.

The newer entrants are looking into the white spaces available and are leaving their mark by creating a diverse range of canned cocktails. They are concentrating on producing canned cocktails from exotic ingredients like coconut or lemongrass, which are not emphasized by market leaders. The new entrants are not afraid to experiment and thus are going full steam ahead to create newer types of canned cocktails. The newer entrants have also looked into another vertical of canned cocktail, spiked seltzers. Spiked seltzers are low alcohol drinks based on non-alcoholic beverages, like sparkling water or club soda. For e.g. Aldi launched their spiked seltzers under the brand name Vista Bay in April 2019 with exotic flavors such as natural lime, black cherry, ruby grapefruit and coconut mango.

Newer entrants are also looking into development of products keeping in mind the consumer preference demands like sugar-free or gluten-free. These preferences affect the demand of their alcoholic beverages and companies are investing heavily in laboratory and technological advancement to develop products which meets these demands. For example, Vide beverages, in July 2019, launched Vide Vodka cocktail with zero sugar and carb content. The canned cocktail market will continue to gain momentum with the advent of cutting-edge strategies.

