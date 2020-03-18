Cannabidiol Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana

This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Cannabidiol Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global cannabidiol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of spending being incurred on commercialized cannabis products.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Cannabidiol Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cannabidiol market are Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc; Cannoid, LLC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Elixinol; FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES; NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; Aphria; Phyto Animal Health; PharmaHemp d.o.o.; Aurora Cannabis; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Kazmira; IrieCBD; HempLife Today; Cura CS among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Cannabidiol Market By Source (Hemp, Marijuana)

Product (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade), Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Others)

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Exactus, Inc. announced that they had acquired Green Goddess Extracts, based out of Florida, United States and dealing in the manufacturing & distribution of hemp products. This acquisition extends the manufacturing capabilities of Exactus, Inc. while complementing the existing portfolio of products, along with enhancing the distribution capabilities

In June 2019, Pure CBD Factory announced the availability of “Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures”, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream. All of the products have been organically created and under the Non-GMO certifications. This innovative launch is designed to meet the growing demand of CBD oil throughout the globe

Research objectives of the Cannabidiol Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Cannabidiol Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

