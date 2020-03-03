Canes and Crutches Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

Crutches are driving the market for canes & crutches over the forecast period, in the medical mobility aids segment.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Canes & Crutches Market – North America and Europe Analysis and Forecasts By Medical Mobility Aids, the North America and Europe canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 5,815.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,740.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the North America and Europe canes & crutches market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

North America and Europe canes & crutches market, based on the medical mobility aids was segmented as, canes and crutches. In 2017, the crutches segment held the largest share of the market, by medical mobility aids. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as it reduces the pressure exerted on the legs, by transferring the body weight to upper portion of the body. This helps in better mobility of an individual.

The market for canes & crutches is expected to grow significantly due to increasing number of orthopedic surgeries. The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

Some of the prominent players operating in North America and Europe canes & crutches market Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands), DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mobility+Designed, LLC, GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., BESCO Medical Co., Ltd., and Ossenberg GmbH.

The report segments the North America and Europe canes & crutches market as follows:

North America and Europe Canes & Crutches Market – By Medical Mobility Aids

Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Forearm/ Elbow Crutches

North America and Europe Canes & Crutches Market – By Geography



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

South Europe

North Europe

