Candle Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Candle market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5474.9 million by 2025, from $ 5043.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Candle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Candle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Candle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Traditional Field

Craft Field

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blyth

Bolsius

Jarden Corp

S. C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Colonial Candle

Armadilla Wax Works

Langley/Emprire Candle

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Lancaster Colony

Pintian Wax

Allite

Everlight

Gies

Talent

Kingking

Zhong Nam

Vollmar

Candle-lite

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Candle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Candle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Candle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Candle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Candle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Candle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Candle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Candle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Animal

2.2.2 Vegetable

2.2.3 Paraffin

2.2.4 Synthetic

2.3 Candle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Candle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Candle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Candle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Traditional Field

2.4.2 Craft Field

2.5 Candle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Candle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Candle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Candle by Company

3.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Candle Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Candle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Candle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Candle by Regions

4.1 Candle by Regions

4.2 Americas Candle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Candle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Candle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Candle Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Candle Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Candle Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Candle Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Candle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Candle Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Candle Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Candle Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Candle by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Candle Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Candle Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Candle by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Candle Distributors

10.3 Candle Customer

11 Global Candle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Candle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Candle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Candle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Candle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Candle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Candle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Blyth

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Candle Product Offered

12.1.3 Blyth Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Blyth Latest Developments

12.2 Bolsius

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Candle Product Offered

12.2.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Bolsius Latest Developments

12.3 Jarden Corp

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Candle Product Offered

12.3.3 Jarden Corp Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Jarden Corp Latest Developments

12.4 S. C. Johnson & Son

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Candle Product Offered

12.4.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Latest Developments

12.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Candle Product Offered

12.5.3 Chesapeake Bay Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle Latest Developments

12.6 Colonial Candle

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Candle Product Offered

12.6.3 Colonial Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Colonial Candle Latest Developments

12.7 Armadilla Wax Works

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Candle Product Offered

12.7.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Armadilla Wax Works Latest Developments

12.8 Langley/Emprire Candle

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Candle Product Offered

12.8.3 Langley/Emprire Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Langley/Emprire Candle Latest Developments

12.9 Dianne’s Custom Candles

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Candle Product Offered

12.9.3 Dianne’s Custom Candles Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Dianne’s Custom Candles Latest Developments

12.10 Lancaster Colony

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Candle Product Offered

12.10.3 Lancaster Colony Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Lancaster Colony Latest Developments

12.11 Pintian Wax

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Candle Product Offered

12.11.3 Pintian Wax Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Pintian Wax Latest Developments

12.12 Allite

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Candle Product Offered

12.12.3 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Allite Latest Developments

12.13 Everlight

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Candle Product Offered

12.13.3 Everlight Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Everlight Latest Developments

12.14 Gies

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Candle Product Offered

12.14.3 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Gies Latest Developments

12.15 Talent

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Candle Product Offered

12.15.3 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Talent Latest Developments

12.16 Kingking

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Candle Product Offered

12.16.3 Kingking Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Kingking Latest Developments

12.17 Zhong Nam

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Candle Product Offered

12.17.3 Zhong Nam Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Zhong Nam Latest Developments

12.18 Vollmar

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Candle Product Offered

12.18.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Vollmar Latest Developments

12.19 Candle-lite

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Candle Product Offered

12.19.3 Candle-lite Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Candle-lite Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

