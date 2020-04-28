Cancer Vaccines Market Global Demand and Analysis Report 2020- Aduro Biotech Inc., Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., Astrazeneca Plc

The Global Cancer Vaccines Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global market. This report focused on market past and present growth Globally. Global research on Global Cancer Vaccines Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The global cancer vaccines market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Cancer vaccines are used to strengthen the immune system against different cancers.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Aduro Biotech Inc., Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., Astrazeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dendreon, Glaxosmithkline, Merck & Co., Inc., Ose Immunotherapeutics, Sanofi, Treos Bio Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

Increasing Number of Cancer Cases

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly 1 in 6 deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the WHO, almost 70% of deaths from cancer occur in the low and middle-income countries, and only 1 in 5 low and middle-income countries have the necessary data to drive cancer policy.

The incidence of cancer is increasing year by year. Cancer vaccines are considered as a new therapy and are not as popular as compared to the other alternative therapeutic drugs. However, cancer vaccines have shown great potential in both preventive and therapeutic ways. Also, with healthcare physicians looking for alternative therapies due to the huge burden of cancer cases and side effects of the present therapies, the market for cancer vaccines is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

In the expanding market for medical therapies, there are stringent regulatory policies in place to ensure the safety of therapies. These policies are well studied to fit the requirements. However, while rigorous regulatory procedures guarantee the quality of the product entering the market, they delay the entry of a drug or therapy into the market. Pre-market approval is an FDA process of scientific and regulatory review to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of drugs and therapies. There have been procedures by the FDA to heighten the post-market surveillance. Most of the cancer vaccine drugs are in the pipeline as these strict guidelines lengthen the process of the product launch and sometimes failure of the drug molecule, which ultimately increases the R&D expenditure of companies. With this, companies show less interest in the product novelty, which hampers the market. The other factor which is a major restraint for the cancer vaccinesmarket is the presence of alternative therapies.

Key Developments in the Market

-Jan 2018: Treos Bio Limited entered phase I trials for colon cancer.

-Feb 2018: OSE Immunotherapeutics work on Tadopi, a pancreatic cancer vaccine, has entered phase III trials.

March 2018: Vedantra collaborated with Neon to develop cancer vaccines

Finally, this Cancer Vaccines report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Cancer Vaccines product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

