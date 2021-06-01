Cancer-Tumor Profiling Technologies Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2025

Cancer/tumor profiling technology is an elaborate set of laboratory tests to identify certain types of gene alterations, protein sequences, and other varied biomarkers from a tumor sample to understand disease prognosis. Cancer/tumor profiling technologies are crucial in designing apt therapeutic pattern to control and treat cancers in order to diminish fatality, besides improving quality of life amongst survivors.

Besides lucrative outlook across developed economies in global cancer/tumor profiling market, APAC is expected to emerge as a notable growth hub owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and significant cancer oriented R&D expeditions. Additionally, drug companies are also investing tangibly in the region to cash on untapped market opportunities, thereby meeting diverse unmet needs. Factors as such are poised to position APAC lucratively in global cancer/tumor profiling market in the coming years.

List of Major Players

Some of the potential forerunners in global cancer tumor profiling technologies market comprise Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.Guardant Health, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Genomic Health Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.Caris Life Sciences, NanoString Technologies, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation besides several other prominent names.

Cancer has been a persistent challenge in the healthcare sector and has been a prominent cause of fatality worldwide. According to the reports furnished by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new instances of cancers are expected by 2020. New cancer instances are likely to shoot up by 24% and 21% in men and women respectively in the US alone, claims the study. Some of the potential propellants of cancers are directly attributed to lifestyle.

According to a recent report by World Health Organization (WHO) cancer is attributed to cause enormous deaths across the globe. Around 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018 owing to various cancers. Low and mid income countries are at higher risks of cancer deaths due to multiple contributing factors such as deficient treatment facilities and adequate awareness on the same. Additionally, soaring instances of infections such as hepatitis and human papilloma virus are directly linked to cancer prevalence. WHO further states that some of the leading cancer types include, breast, lung, skin, prostate, and stomach amongst others.

By Technology Type: global cancer tumor profiling technologies market

Immunoassays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Cancer Type: global cancer tumor profiling technologies market

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Melanoma

Others

In forthcoming years, breast cancer segment is accounted to reckon tremendous growth potential at the backdrop of rampant prevalence of breast cancers globally.

By Biomarker Type: global cancer tumor profiling technologies market

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Others

By Application: global cancer tumor profiling technologies market

Research

Biomarker discovery

Personalized Medicine

Clinical

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Screening

Treatment & Monitoring

Regional Outlook: cancer tumor profiling technologies market

On the basis of regional diversification, the cancer tumor profiling technologies market is demarcated into:

Europe

North America

Latin America

APAC

MEA

Key Market Movements

Rising instances of cancer worldwide lends palpable impetus towards development of novel cancer/tunor profiling technologies

R&D expeditions and vital funding scemes to trigger vital breakthroughs in cancer diagnosis

Drug companies invest towards developing novel diagnostic aid compatible with precision cancer drugs

Ovarian, lung, and breast cancers likely to be more managable with novel cancer/tumor profiling technologies

Besides developed economies, emerging countries in Asia are expected to remain potential growth hubs

Key Study Deliverables

• Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the cancer tumor profiling technologies market through the forecast span, 2019-25

• Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

• A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities

• A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

• Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

