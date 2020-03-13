Description

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3645602

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Services:

1. Drug Discovery Outsourcing

2. Preclinical Development

3. Translational Studies in Clinical Trials

Companies covered in the report are:

1. Explicyte Immuno-Oncology

2. Aquila BioMedicals

3. Horizon Discovery Group plc

4. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

5. Promega Corporation

6. HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.

7. BPS Bioscience, Inc.

8. GenScript Biotech Corporation

9. DiscoverX Corporation

10. Celentyx Ltd.

11. ImmunXperts SA

12. Personalis, Inc.

13. STC Biologics

14. Molecular Imaging, Inc. (MI Bioresearch Inc.)

15. Covance, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing-market-analysis-global-and-regional-industry-forecast-2018-2023

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition

1.2. Assumptions & Limitation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources

2.2. Forecasting Model

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Analyst’s Insights

3.2. Top Line Market estimation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Forces

4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

4.2. Industry Trends

4.3. Regulatory Framework

5. Market Outlook by Services (Current size & future market estimates)

5.1. Drug Discovery Outsourcing

5.2. Preclinical Development

5.3. Translational Studies in Clinical Trials

6. Market Outlook by End-use (Current size & future market estimates)

6.1. Pharma and Bio-vaccine Companies

7. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. US

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. U.K.

7.2.2. Germany

7.3. APAC

7.3.1. Japan

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. India

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis

8.2. Competitive Market Scenario (Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Market Developments)

9. Company Profiles

Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Product Launches and Strategic Moves)

9.1. Explicyte Immuno-Oncology

9.2. Aquila BioMedicals

9.3. Horizon Discovery Group plc

9.4. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

9.5. Promega Corporation

9.6. HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.

9.7. BPS Bioscience, Inc.

9.8. GenScript Biotech Corporation

9.9. DiscoverX Corporation

9.10. Celentyx Ltd.

9.11. ImmunXperts SA

9.12. Personalis, Inc.

9.13. STC Biologics

9.14. Molecular Imaging, Inc. (MI Bioresearch Inc.)

9.15. Covance, Inc.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3645602

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3645602

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3645602