Canada Health and Medical Insurance Market Share and Growth by Business Development 2020- Manulife, Sun life Financial, GreatWest Life, Ontario Blue Cross, Blue Cross Canada

The Canadian health insurance market is expected to register an effective CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019-2024). It had been valued at USD 41 billion in 2017. However, it is facing challenges in terms of the delivery of health services in the rightful time, due to certain operational discrepancies.

A complete background analysis of the Canadian health insurance industry, which includes an assessment of the National Health Accounts, economy, and emerging market trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Manulife, Sun life Financial, GreatWest Life, Ontario Blue Cross, Blue Cross Canada, Green Shield Canada, Ivari

Private Health Insurance in Canada and Its Implications on the Health Coverage

Private health spending in Canada accounted to about 31% of the total health spending (includes private insurance, OOPs and others) in Canada, in 2018. In 2018, about 25 million Canadians had supplementary health insurance to achieve their health security needs. About 12% of the total health expenditure, in 2018, was derived from private insurance. Employment-based supplementary health insurance is the status quo among large employers and covers services, such as optometry, dental, and extended prescription drug coverage. In Canada, majority of the population is publicly financed, while the private healthcare delivery is achieved through 10 provincial and two territorial health insurance schemes. Three provinces, namely, British Colombia, Alberta, and Ontario, remain the core for Medicare services with the receival of the national health premiums.

Spotlight on the Popular Channels Used to Distribute Health Insurance in Canada

Canada is home to more than 130 health insurers serving the healthcare needs of its people. Group sales through the medium- and large-sized employers is the dominant channel of distribution in health insurance, which is best utilized by the Canadian population. Together with the traditional career agent or exclusive sales force, health insurers may as well use any combination of independent agents, Managing General Agencies (MGAs), and national accounts, to distribute their products. Each of these channels is further divided into sub-categories. So independent agents may be either individuals working on their own or Personal Producing Groups of Agents (PPGAs), MGAs include Associate General Agencies, and national accounts include both IIROC dealers and MFDA dealers.

