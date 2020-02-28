Canada Contrast Media Injectors Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as development in diagnostic imaging modalities and rising geriatric population coupled with increasing number of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to get affected during the forecast period due to shortage of skilled professionals.In 2015, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health, following the Canadian Institute for Health Information’s (CIHI’s) data collection until 2012 collected information on 6 modalities using a Web-based survey and summarized the results of the second iteration of the CADTH Canadian Medical Imaging Inventory. The data led to subsequent findings in the trend of medical imaging tests performed in Canada. In 2017, a total of 5.61 million CT examinations were performed in the most recent fiscal year in Canada, up from 3.38 million in 2007. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.86 million MRI examinations were performed in 2017 among 561 diagnostic centers in Canada, while PET-CT accounted for a total of 90,530 examinations in the year of 2017.

The key players influencing the market are:

Bayer AG

Shenzhen Xinguan Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

General Electric

AngioDynamics

ulrich GmbH & Co.KG

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Guerbet SA

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Medical Systems

