Camel Dairy Market Size, Share, Cost Module, Demand, Growth and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Camel Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global camel dairy market reached a value of around US$ 6 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2011-2018. Camel milk has a higher nutritional value as compared to the milk produced by cows. It is a rich source of iron, magnesium, sodium, copper, potassium, manganese, and Vitamin A and C. Apart from this, camel milk also has a high content of immunity-boosting antibodies like potent immunoglobulins which aid in minimizing the risk of acquiring autoimmune diseases. However, the price of camel milk is comparatively more than cow milk as camel breeding costs are higher. Despite this, the health benefits offered by camel milk have increased its demand among consumers across the globe.

Market Trends:

Camel milk is currently gaining traction among diabetic patients worldwide as it helps in improving lipid profiles and decreasing insulin resistance. The rising prevalence of diabetes, especially in countries like the United States, China and India, is strengthening the growth of the camel dairy industry. Moreover, manufacturers are now investing in the formulation of value-added products, such as camel milk-based ice-creams, chocolates, cheese and ghee, in order to expand their consumer base. Further, the UAE Ministry of Economy has provided a value-added tax (VAT) exemption certificate to Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products (EICMP), a Dubai-based camel milk producer. The certificate exempts custom duty on imports of the company’s products by Arab countries and is expected to increase the company’s camel milk exports. Such incentives are projected to boost the trade of camel milk globally, thereby boosting the market growth. On account of the abovementioned factors, the global camel dairy market size is projected to cross US$ 8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Raw Camel Milk

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Yoghurt

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Infant Formula

Camel Milk Powder

Others

On the basis of camel dairy market product types, pasteurized camel milk is mostly favoured by consumers as the process of pasteurization eliminates parasites, viruses and bacterial pathogens present in the milk.

Market Breakup by Packaging:

Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Jars

Others

Presently, bottles hold the majority of the total market share as they are comparatively cheaper, light in weight and easy to handle.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the dominant share as they offer a vast selection of products to the buyers.

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Africa, Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Rest of the World. Currently, Africa represents the biggest market for camel dairy products, holding the majority of the total market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

Camelicious

Al Ain Dairy

Desert Farms

Vital Camel Milk

Tiviski Dairy

Camilk Dairy

Camel Dairy Farm Smits

Camel Milk Co Australia

Camel Milk South Africa

