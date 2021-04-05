Cambodia Frozen Food Market Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2024

Cambodia Frozen Food Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cambodia Frozen Food including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cambodia Frozen Food investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Cambodia Frozen Food market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Dirafrost, Les Vergers Boiron, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., LSH Cambodia, Karem Ice Cream among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the market studied includes frozen foods such as meat and sea food, dessert, fruit and vegetable and ready meal. Frozen desserts include mousse, ice-creams, frozen cakes, frozen yogurt, sherbet, and frozen novelties. Frozen desserts are offered in the wide variety of shape, size, colors, and packaging by the manufacturers. Products, such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts, are highly demanded frozen desserts. By distribution channel, it is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, traditional grocery store, online channel and others.

Key Market Trends:

Influence of Westernization on Diet and Healthy Tourism

A shift from the Southeast Asian cultural tradition of eating many times a day (four or five times a day, but in relatively small quantities) to the norm of most developed countries of three meals a day is being widely noticed. The trend also includes increased purchase of ready-to-eat, cooked foods, and the consumption of frozen food products. Fast adoption of western diet trends have led to a hike in the retail sales in packaged food industry, especially frozen and chilled food. Consumers in Cambodia displayed higher demand for frozen desserts, frozen potatoes, and frozen ready meals. Some importers in Cambodia specialize in servicing the hotel restaurant and institution (HRI) trade and have the appropriate frozen and chilled storage and distribution infrastructure. Most of the modern food retailers, such as DFI Lucky and Thai Huot, also service the HRI trade through their retail stores or wholesale operations.

