Calcium Carbonate Market 2020 Massive Growth, Newest Industry Data and Competitors Analysis 2025

Calcium carbonate is used in dietary supplement, plastic industries, construction, metalloids, paper, minerals and additive for PVC. Industries related to construction, building and paper are providing various opportunities to the global calcium carbonate market. Kaolin is replaced by calcium carbonate in the industry of paper. Increase in focus towards loading of mineral in paper, initiatives by government for the growth of paper industry in Middle East are the drivers that are projecting the development of market. The factors that may hinder the growth of market are the concerns regarding the use of calcium carbonate as supplements for diet and threats for environment.

In the packaging industry, calcium carbonate is used for the rigid packing. Calcium carbonate is used in pharmaceuticals as a constituent for preparing the antacids. For preparing medicine, calcium carbonate acts as an effective neutralizer, which have capsule shells and inert filling. In paper industry, calcium carbonate is on demand and has experienced a substantial rise in paper production and is expected to increase the growth of global calcium carbonate market. For the production of paper, ground calcium carbonate and precipitate calcium carbonate is used. Ground calcium carbonate provides abrasion and stiffness to rubber products. Acrylic and silicon based sealants are produced from ground calcium carbonate. Usage of precipitated calcium carbonate in papers are useful for brighter papers and better printing surfaces. Opacity and enhanced gloss are the application of PCC. Global precipitated market are experiencing the growth in the segment of uncoated papers.

The main factor that is driving the growth of calcium carbonate market is awareness for personal hygiene. Developing markets of China, India and Brazil are experiencing the growth in awareness for personal hygiene. Increasing literacy, standard of living, consumption of tissue and paper are the factors that plays a major role in the growth of market. Increase in tissue papers use for beauty practices and personal hygiene is fueling demand for the market.

Global calcium carbonate market is segmented into product, application and region. Based on product, market is divided into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). PCC is the rapidly growing type of calcium carbonate worldwide. On the basis of application, market is divided into plastic, paper, rubber, paint, construction & building, sealants & adhesives and much more. Paper industry holds the largest market share.

Geographically, regions involved in the calcium carbonate market analysis are North America (Canada & U.S), Asia Pacific (Japan, China & ASEAN), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France & Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC & Rest of MEA) and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil & Rest of Latin America). Europe and North America are leading the market on the basis of revenue. In North America, paper and construction are the largest segment of application of calcium carbonate. Asia Pacific is the region that have large market across the world. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate is leading the paper industry in Asia Pacific. As per the survey, Vermonters from Clean Environment identified that China produces approximately 60% of calcium carbonate.

Key players involved in the development of calcium carbonate market share are Minerals Technologies, Schaefer Kalk, Imerys, Mississippi Lime Company and Omya.

Key Segments in the “Global Calcium Carbonate Market” are-

By Product market is segmented into:

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By Application market is segmented into:

Plastic

Paper

Rubber

Paint

Construction & building

Sealants & adhesives

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

