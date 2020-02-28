CAGR of 23.4% , Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Market Enormous Growth | GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic MiniMed

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Welch Allyn, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biotronik .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The increasing need for cost reduction in medicinal delivery and increasing penetration of connected devices are some of the major factors influencing the growth of IoMT market. Especially, the need for improving healthcare outcomes and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies are some of the promising areas of market advancement in IoMT devices. However, the lack of proper IoT technology skills across healthcare organizations is anticipated to obstruct the market growth of IoMT market.

Several advantages like enhanced patient safety, reduced medical errors, seamless transfer of Electronic Health records (EHR), better disease management, remote monitoring of chronic diseases and improved drug management, IoT medical devices have the potential to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes while, at the same time, helping to reduce costs and make better informed care decisions with greater speed and ease.

A research conducted by a network provider company in Aruba on approximately 3,100 IT enterprises including healthcare and business decision-makers across 20 countries, concluded that nearly 87% of the healthcare organizations across the globe are planning to adopt IoT services by 2020 for improving patient monitoring, and cost reduction.

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Welch Allyn, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biotronik

The Global Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Device Type:

Wearable Devices Stationary Devices Implantable Devices Others

By Product Type:

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Implantable Cardiac Devices Respiratory Devices Anaesthetic Machines Imaging Systems Ventilators Others

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

