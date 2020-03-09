CAGR +8.7%, Edible Fungus Market: All You Need to Know | Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, Junesun Fungi, China Greenfresh Group

‘Edible Fungus market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Edible Fungus industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, Junesun Fungi, China Greenfresh Group, Beiwei Group, Huawei SenYuan, Shandong Youhe, Chengde Runlog Foodstuffs, Hokto, Green Co.

Global Edible Fungus Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Edible Fungus Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterolfree, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more. Escalating production in the developing countries such as Chin and India, rising health awareness among the individuals and surging disposable income in both developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior and rising focus on R&D activities are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, edible fungus offers several benefit such as boost immune system, provide more potassium, high mineral content, good source of fiber, high water content and so on. With this benefits consumption of edible fungus is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, lack of awareness is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Edible Fungus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing cultivation of fiber rich food commodities and rising disposable income across the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Edible Fungus market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health awareness among people and changing food consumption pattern in the region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Edible Fungus market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Edible Fungus market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Shiitake, Auricularia Auricula-Judae, Pleurotus Ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus Bisporus, Others), by Application (Fresh Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Canned Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

