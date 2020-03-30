CAGR 6% Green Packaging Market Report: Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global green packaging market size is expected to reach a value of US$ 238.6 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. Green packaging, or sustainable packaging, is a type of packaging made from materials which require less energy during production and have a low impact on the environment. During the production process, manufacturers typically focus on limiting the packaging waste generation and maximizing the use of sustainable materials, like recyclable or biodegradable elements. Other than production, green packaging also involves the usage of alternative energy sources, such as wind, solar and biofuels, in the transportation process. Some of the most common sustainable packaging products available in the market include plant-based and biodegradable plastics, and recycled products. Over the years, this form of packaging has gained traction amongst packaging suppliers and consumers due to a rise in environmental concerns coupled with an increase in transportation and energy costs.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Green Packaging Market Trends:

Currently, all prominent trends in the packaging industry revolve around the circular economy. The growth of sustainable packaging is driven by political pressure to switch to eco-friendly materials and adverse consumer perception for conventional packaging. Several green packaging market competitors based in developing countries, like China and India, have started minimizing the waste generated during manufacturing procedures. Also, various environmental groups are lobbying to halt plastic pollution in the oceans. In recent years, several end use sectors have pledged to avoid conventional packaging for supplying their products. For instance, in 2018, the France-based personal care company, L’Oréal collaborated with the Switzerland-based environmental sustainability consultancy firm, Quantis, to establish an initiative called the Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Cosmetics (SPICE). The members of this initiative aim to reduce the environmental footprint of cosmetics by working across three main areas, including the development of a sustainable packaging policy, promotion of packaging innovations based on eco-design criteria, and meeting consumers’ expectations by offering clarity on the environmental performance of products. Other than this, in 2019, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a US-based membership-based collaborative, launched the Goals Database & SPC Engage to help top retailers and brand owners across industry sectors to improve sustainability in corporate and packaging sustainability.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-packaging-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

1. Recycled Content Packaging

2. Reusable Packaging

On the basis of the packaging type, the green packaging industry has been segmented into recycled content, reusable and degradable packaging. Amongst these, recycled content is the most popular type of packaging, which is further divided into paper, plastic, metal, glass and others.

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Food Industry

2. Beverage Industry

3. Healthcare Industry

4. Personal Care Industry

5. Others

The market has been segregated according to the end use industry, which mainly consists of food, beverage, healthcare and personal care industries. Currently, sustainable packaging is mostly used in the food industry.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On a regional basis, Europe is the biggest market for green packaging, accounting for the majority of the total market share. It is followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A., Ardagh Group Co., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, and ELOPAK AS.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.