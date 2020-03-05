CAGR +6.14%, Earphones and Headphones Market to Set Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Harman, Philips, Shure

The ‘ Earphones and Headphones market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Earphones and Headphones market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Earphones and Headphones market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Earphones and Headphones Market industry valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.14% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Earphones & Headphones are the electronics accessories which are connected to different music devices and are used for listening loud and clear music without being affected by the surroundings. The major factors driving the growth are rising need for Earphones and Headphones worldwide, growing use of these products in the corporate sector, mainly in the call center industry for telecommunication purposes and demand of portable music.

Earphones & Headphones industry has largely experienced technological advancements such as metal drivers, cordless designs, noise cancellation etc. These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, rising demand for wireless products is likely to lead the whole industry and the manufacturers are expected to offer better wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Earphones and Headphones Market

Professional Key players: Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Harman, Philips, Shure, JVC, Plantronics Pty Ltd., GN Netcom (Jabra), Bose Corporation, Audio-Technica Corporation, and Beats Electronics (Apple, Inc.).

Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Wired, Wireless),

By Application (Gaming, VR, Fitness),

By Product (In-ear, Over-ear),

By Price (Less than 50 USD, Between 50 to 100 USD, Above 100 USD)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Earphones and Headphones Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

