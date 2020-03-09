CAGR +24.3%, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ | Wuxi Apptec, CGT Catapult, Lonza, UniQure, Merck

‘Viral Vector Manufacturing market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Viral Vector Manufacturing industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Wuxi Apptec, CGT Catapult, Lonza, UniQure, Merck, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologics.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Viral Vector Manufacturing market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35708

Global viral vector manufacturing market is valued approximately USD 226.21 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. The market growth is primarily attributed to the availability of funding for the advancement of gene therapy, and increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders & infectious diseases. However, the market growth is restricted by the high risk of undesirable outcomes. The significant developments in Gene therapy to cure rare diseases such as cancer, chronic diseases and also some genetic disorders, are leading the increasing number of clinical trials.

High number of active clinical trials to access the safety of viral vector vaccine in the North America region has also provided a major impetus to the viral vector vaccine manufacturing market. For instance, as of 2016, a clinical study named Dose-Ranging trial of safety & immunogenicity of an oral adenoviral-vector based RSV vaccines is going-on in Optimal Research Melbourne, Florida (United States),in order to detect respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). On March 2017, as per the official website of the company named American Gene Technologies International Inc (United States), has collaborated with Geo Vax Labs Inc to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial investing AGT’s viral vector vaccines to cure HIV infection. Viral vector-based vaccines are considered one of the most promising candidates for vaccine development, hence growing R&D expenditure for the development of new medicines in North America presents a huge opportunity for the growth of viral vector vaccine manufacturing market.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Type, Disease, Application, and Industry. Based on the type of disease, the global viral vector market is segmented into Genetic disorders, infectious disease, cancers and others. Currently the market is dominated by Cancer disease with 46.75% revenue share in 2017. On the basis of type the global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into Adenoviral, Retroviral, Adeno-associated viral and others. Among these retroviral holds the largest revenue share of 32.37% in 2017. Viral vectors are promising tools for gene therapy and vaccines. The viral vector vaccine segment was anticipated to dominate the revenue share in 2015 with 53.43% revenue share in 2015. However, gene therapy segment is anticipated to surpass the global revenue share in 2018.

Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for phase III and commercial manufacturing support, the bio pharma companies are making significant investment in capacity and technologies designed to support the manufacture of viral vectors. The number of clinical trials has seen a notable increase in past few years and is anticipated to grow further over the forecast period. The comping years are anticipated to witness the development of strong pipeline of molecules. This trend will fuel the significant opportunities in the global viral vector market.

The regional paradigm of the global viral vector manufacturing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the world. Global market revenue is dominated by North America region with 47.73% revenue share in 2017. The primary factors supporting the market dominance in the region are the strong presence of major viral vector manufacturers, higher investment on Research & Development both from research institutes and private organizations and increasing prevalence of related diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases and others. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to pose significant opportunities for the viral vector manufacturing market in coming years. The region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness an increase in pipeline molecules in coming years. Further, there will be significant change in the regional completive landscape in the APAC region owing to the upcoming acquisition of regional biopharma companies and research laboratories by big companies.

The qualitative research report on ‘Viral Vector Manufacturing market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Viral Vector Manufacturing market:

Key players: Wuxi Apptec, CGT Catapult, Lonza, UniQure, Merck, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologics

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Adenoviral, Retroviral, Adeno-Associated, others), by Application (Vaccinology, Gene Therapy), by Disease (Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Cancers, Others), End-User (Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35708

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Buy Full Copy Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35708

Chapters to display the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Viral Vector Manufacturing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Viral Vector Manufacturing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35708

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/