CAGR +10.0% , Drug Screening Market Is Booming Worldwide | Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Roche

Global Drug Screening Market valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Driven by increasing consumption of drug & alcohol, stringent regulations mandating drug and alcohol testing the global drug increasing market is witnessing various opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, government funding, and novel product development are anticipated to compel positive growth in the market. The global drug screening market is segmented by product & services, sample type and end-use. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories.

Currently, the market is dominated by workplace drug testing segment. Increasing awareness among organizations for regular drug testing and rising safety concerns at both corporate and industrial work place are primarily driving the growth of this segment. Schools and colleges end-user segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Drug Screening Market

Professional Key players: Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Roche, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers

Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service (Drug Screening Product, Drug Screen Services) by Sample Type (Urine Samples, Breath Samples, Oral Fluid Samples, Hair Samples, Other Samples) by End-Use (Workplace, Drug Treatment Centre, Pain Management Centre, School & College, Hospitals, Individual Users, Drug Testing Laboratories, CJSALEA )

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Drug Screening Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

