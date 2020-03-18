Cadmium Market-Global Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Price and Forecast 2025

Cadmium Market studies a chemical element with symbol Cd and atomic number 48. This soft, bluish-white metal is chemically similar to the two other stable metals in group 12, namely zinc and mercury. Like zinc, it demonstrates oxidation state +2 in most of its compounds, and like mercury, it has a lower melting point than the transition metals in groups 3 through 11.

In future, the cadmium industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world cadmium consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, cadmium has huge market potential in the future. The market for cadmium is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to its numerous applications. Solar cell manufacturing can offer substantial growth to the cadmium market in the near future.

The worldwide market for Cadmium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Cadmium Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Cadmium and its congeners in group 12 are often not considered transition metals, in that they do not have partly filled d or f electron shells in the elemental or common oxidation states. The average concentration of cadmium in Earth\’s crust is between 0.1 and 0.5 parts per million (ppm).

This report focuses on the Cadmium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cadmium Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Korea Zinc, Nyrstar NV, Teck Resources Ltd., Young Poong Corp, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Dowa Metals and Mining, Grupo México, Luoping Zinc & Electricity, Peñoles, Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant, Toho Zinc Co, Western Mining and Yuguang Gold and Lead

Market Segment by Type covers:

Primary Cadmium

Secondary Cadmium

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

NiCd Battery

Pigments

Coatings

Other

