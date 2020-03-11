Cable Tags Market Insights, Trends and Development Analysis, Forecast 2020-2024 TE Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, ZipTape Label ID Systems

The cable tag market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.88 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.77 %, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cable Tags including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cable Tags investments from 2020 till 2024.

Cable tags have the ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and high temperatures, such that printing on the tag does not fade away. Therefore, cables used in the manufacturing and automotive industries are labeled with these tags that avoid any damage, and it is easy to identify different cables in industrial processes. The cable tag companies are printing labels on stainless steel or aluminum tags, by punching the letters on tags. Stainless steel and aluminum tags have a longer life than that of paper or plastic, thereby, offering a competitive advantage. However, plastic ferrules and other plastic coated, paper wrap-around cable label tags are used commonly in the market, owing to their low cost.

Top Leading Manufactures-

TE Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, ZipTape Label ID Systems, Novoflex Marketing Ltd, Panduit Corporation, 3M Company, Vizinex RFID Inc., HellermannTyton Group PLC (AptivPLC), Industrial Labelling Solution, Marking Services Inc., Nelco

Market Scenario

A cable tag is a label representing the information or a serial number on a particular wire to which, a component is connected. A cable tag can be pasted or inserted as a ferrule on the cable. Cable tags come in various types, such as ferrule tags, sleeveless-based tag, sleeve-based tag, tie-based tag, wrap-around label tag, and heat shrinkable tag. A ferrule tag is a small and medium plastic bracelet, which is inserted at the end of the cable. Ferrules are available in the form of numbers and alphabets, separately.

– The market for automation is increasing at a significant rate, owing to its adoption in industrial and urban use. Automation uses a large number of components, such as switchgear, relays, HVAC systems, human-machine interface (HMI,) and IT systems, which are connected through wires or cables.

– These cables may be small in size, ranging from 0.5 sq. mm to 35 sq. mm. Tracking the exact wire connection in an automation system is a challenging task for any skilled professional. Thus, the use of a cable tag has become an important component in the cable management process.

Manufacturing Occupies Major Share in the Cable Tag End-user Industry

– Manufacturers across various industries must identify parts, cartons, pallets, and shipments. This requires labeling, coding, and marking on a wide range of products and packaging systems, without sacrificing line speed.

– Cable tags are able to withstand high temperature and harsh weather condition so that the printing on the tag does not fade away, which is necessary for the manufacturing sector. Cable tag companies are now finding innovative ways to resolve this problem.

– Furthermore, continuous self-adhesive label stocks are ideal for warehouse and pipe marking. Self-adhesive labels are being used for asset labeling, removable asset tracking, temporary tracking labels, warehouse labeling, pipe marking, wire and cable identification, and secure identification of component parts and circuit boards.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Cable Tags Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

