Cable Management System Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2026

The report segments the global cable management systems market based on products, which include cable tray, raceway, floor duct and junction box, cable conduits, cable connectors, cable glands, cable chains and reels, lugs and tools, and others (cable tags and route markers). The market has been further segmented by end-use industries into IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, healthcare, logistics & transportation, mining, and other industries (residential, government, retail, hospitality, critical infrastructure). For detailed understanding of the cable management systems market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above.

Market share analysis of leading vendors of the global cable management systems market mentioned in the report provides a detailed understanding of the shares of key players in the market. The report further provides key competitive strategies adopted by cable management systems vendors on a global scale. In addition, the report also includes a regional list of cable management system distributors along with the impact analysis of raw material prices on cable management system manufacturers.

The market research study analyzes the cable management systems market worldwide, and provides revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for the years 2012 and 2013, along with the market forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Data for 2012 and 2013 are the actual values, with 2013 considered as the base year and 2012 as historic data. The value for 2014 is the estimated value, whereas the values for the period from 2015 to 2020 are market forecasts based on the analysis of existing dynamics, and their future impact. The detailed study of Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis provide insights into the prevalent competitive scenario in the cable management systems market. Market estimates have been analyzed considering market dynamics and the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors influencing market growth.

Some of the leading vendors in the global cable management systems market include Legrand S.A., Thomas & Betts Company, Atkore International Holdings Ltd., and Eaton Corporation. Due to high market fragmentation at regional levels, a high percentage of the market share is held by unorganized regional players.

Global Cable Management System Market, By Product Type

Cable Tray

Raceway

Floor Duct and Junction Box

Cable Conduit

Cable Connectors

Cable Glands

Cable Chains and Reels

Cable Lugs and Tools

Others (Cable Tags and Route Markers) Global Cable Management System Market, By End-use Industry

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Mining

Others (Residential, Government, Hospitality, Critical Infrastructure, Retail)

Global Cable Management System Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

