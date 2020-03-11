C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Great Opportunitis Available For The Venders 2018-2027| Acuro Organics Limited,Banner Chemicals Limited (2M Group),Befar Group CO., LTD.,Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd

MARKET INTRODUCTION

C2 chlorinated solvents are compounds which contain chlorine such as perchloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), etc. These chlorinated solvents are used for the formulation of fluorinated hydrocarbons and fluorinated polymers. Chlorinated solvent, perchloroethylene (PCE), is used for application such as dry cleaning in textile, metals surface cleaning, and as reactant for catalyst regeneration. C2 chlorinated solvents are also applied as degreasers, paint thinners, pesticides, as intermediates for production of chemicals and others. Exposure of chlorinated solvents can have health effects on human.

Acuro Organics Limited,Banner Chemicals Limited (2M Group),Befar Group CO., LTD.,Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.,Hwatsi Chemical Private Limited,Innova Corporate,Merck KGaA,Richard Geiss GmbH,Solventis,SPEX CertiPrep

What is the Dynamics of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market?

The growing usage of perchloroethylene (PCE) for dry cleaning in textile industry will drive the dem and growth for C2 chlorinated solvents market. Additionally, the increasing dem and of chlorinated solvents for metals degreasing will further imply in the dem and growth for the C2 chlorinated solvents market. Predominantly, concern over health related adverse effects due to high exposure to the chlorinated solvents may hinder the market growth for the C2 chlorinated solvents market. However, the increasing usage of chlorinated solvents in fats, waxes, greases, rubbers will create opportunities for the C2 chlorinated solvents market.

What is the SCOPE of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market?

The “C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the C2 chlorinated solvents market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and region. The C2 chlorinated solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading C2 chlorinated solvents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Segmentation?

The C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented into, perchloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), 1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA). On the basis of application, the C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented into, refrigeration & air conditioning, dry cleaning, metal degreasing, textile treatment, automotive aerosols, others.

What is the Regional Framework of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the C2 chlorinated solvents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The C2 chlorinated solvents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

