BYOD Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2026

BYOD market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( AirWatch (VMware), Apple, Citrix Systems, IBM ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this BYOD industry report firstly introduced the BYOD basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and BYOD Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of BYOD Market: BYOD is a policy that allows employees to access corporate data and applications on their personal mobile devices. It helps capture, manipulate, transfer, store, and manage corporate data through cloud-based services, thereby helping organizations to keep their employees connected to each other and to the organizations’ data. BYOD is increasingly adopted by companies as it provides the convenience to employees to work from any location without hampering the quality of work. BYOD solutions can improve the productivity of the mobile workforce of an organization. It also helps employees in real-time decision-making processes and provides global connectivity.

The global BYOD market is expected to witness substantial growth while registering a significant compound annual growth rate over the forecast period of 2012 to 2022. As people are more familiar with their individually owned gadgets, they can execute tasks more proficiently, thus fueling productivity at the office and as result driving the growth of the global BYOD market. Additionally, rising recognition of tablets, which present users the benefits of both laptops and smartphones, is anticipated to actuate a revolution in the adoption of BYOD concept. Furthermore, as employees carry personally owned devices to the workplace to perform their work-related tasks, this ensued in the elimination of hardware cost of the organization which encourages the growth of the global BYOD market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses

Small Businesses

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the BYOD market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

