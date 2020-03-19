Business Travel Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Year ARC Carlson Holdings, American Express Company, Expedia Group, BCD Group

Business Travel Market – Global Analysis is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The major players dominating the business travel market are Carlson Holdings, Inc. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel), American Express Company (American Express Global Business Travel), Expedia Group, Inc. and BCD Group (BCD Travel). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Business Travel market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Business Travel market segments and regions.

Business travel has been segmented on the basis of type, purpose, service, traveler and industry. The major types of business travel include managed and unmanaged business travel. On the basis of purpose, business travel has been divided into marketing, trade shows, client meetings and others. On the basis of services, business travel has been segmented into transportation, food and lodging and recreation. The two main industries which require business travel are government and the corporate industry. On the basis of traveler, business travel has been segregated into solo and group travelers.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Business Travel industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

