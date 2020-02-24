Business Travel Market to 2026 Boosting the growth | Leading Key Players Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT

Global Business Travel business research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. Global Business Travel business research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. This report gives broader perspective of the market place with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report helps companies in industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. In the report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players.

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in the travel and tourism industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Business Travel Market By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity), Industry (Government, Corporate), Traveller (Group, Solo), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Business travel is the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These are usually done to meet the customers, meeting at other company, to visit any worksite, building new partnership, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. These days, conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

Airbnb, Inc.,

American Express Company,

Expedia, Inc.,

BCD Travel,

CWT,

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited,

Hogg Robinson Ltd,

Booking Holdings,

Fareportal,

WEXAS TRAVEL,

Travel Leaders Group.

Market Drivers:

Increase in urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Development in the travel and tourism is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Increase in the advanced technology like video conferencing is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, American Express Global business Travel announced the launch of its Business Travel Made offer which will help the companies to easily role out travel management platform.

In March 2016, QuadLabs announced the launch of their new cooperate booking tool for the travel management company and business traveller across the globe so that there will be smooth relationship between the travel houses and their clients.

By Service

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreation Activity

By Industry

Government

Corporate

By Traveller

Group

Solo

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Global business travel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business travel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

