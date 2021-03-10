Business Process Management Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2025” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Business Process Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Business Process Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Business Process Management Market.

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2977730

The Business Process Management (BPM) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.8 Billion in 2020 to US$ 14.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 179 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 107 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Business Process Management Market include are Pegasystems (US), Appian (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Software AG (Germany), Nintex (US), OpenText (Canada), Newgen Software (India), Genpact (US), TIBCO (US), Bizagi (UK), ProcessMaker (US), Creatio (US), AgilePoint (US), BP Logix (US), K2 (US), Bonitasoft (France), Kissflow (India), Kofax (US), and AuraPortal (US).

The platform segment is estimated to hold the larger market size during forecast period.The BPM platform is used by organizations to enhance corporate performance across different business functions, such as HRM, procurement and SCM, and sales and marketing. Industries across the globe use the BPM platform to map any business structure, automate complex business processes, and harness the benefits of different capabilities offered by different vendors that cater to the market.

Sales and marketing is one of the vital business functions of enterprises, as it helps in revenue generation. With intense competition among enterprises in this business function, even minor delays result in the loss of revenue as the prospective customer can be taken by a competitor. Sales and marketing process automation and optimization helps upkeep the effective communication and maintain buyer-seller relationship.

Enquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2977730

Among industries, the manufacturing industry is expected to hold the largest market size in terms of the adoption of BPM platform and services during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry relies heavily on a network of collaborators, as manufacturers need to regularly share and update the information related to raw materials, processing, engineering, designing, and production with stakeholders. The technological advancement has led manufacturers to harness machine-to-machine systems, various mobile apps, and cloud applications, which has also extended their reach to the emerging markets.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-level – 43%, Directors – 27%,and Others – 30%

By Region: North America – 46%,Europe – 26%, APAC – 16%, MEA– 7% and Latin America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Business Process Management Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Agreements/Partnerships/Collaborations

2.4 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Buy this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2977730

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall BPM market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.