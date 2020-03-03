Business Process Management (BPM)-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Business Process Management (BPM) market is accounted for $5.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $17.96 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. The factors that are fueling the market growth include increasing business dexterity, cost efficiency and return on investment from BPM suites. Whereas factors such as impedance to BPM solutions from IT staff, delusion about BPM solutions among end-users and perception of BPM as an IT matter are hindering the market growth.

North America is estimated to be the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US is undeniably the world’s biggest market for BPM. Until 2010 North America accounted for more than half of the global BPM market by revenue. The top 3 BPM software vendors, Pega, IBM and Oracle, are headquartered in the United States. With a suite of products that perk up every year, IBM is the global leader in the business process management market. Organizations are starting their digital transformation, which means a shift towards using an intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) by rethinking their business models and processes to tackle customer expectations.

Some of the key players in global market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Biz Talk Server, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu, Capgemini, Global 360, Opentext, Inc., Appian Corporation, Adobe, BP Logix, Inc., SAP, Pegasystems, Inc., Fabasoft, Hewlett Packard, Red Hat, Inc. and Tibco Software.

Organization Size Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprise

Deployment Types Covered:

Cloud

On-Premises

Solutions Covered:

Automation

Content and Document Management

Integration

Monitoring and Optimization

Process Modelling

Other Solutions

Services Covered:

System Integration

Training and Education

Business Functions Covered:

Accounting and Finance

Human Resources

Manufacturing

Operations and Support

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Other Business Functions

Verticals Covered:

Defense and Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Other Verticals

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

5.3 Large Enterprise

6 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-Premises

7 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automation

7.3 Content and Document Management

7.4 Integration

7.5 Monitoring and Optimization

7.6 Process Modelling

7.7 Other Solutions

8 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consulting

8.3 System Integration

8.4 Training and Education

9 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Accounting and Finance

9.3 Human Resources

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Operations and Support

9.6 Sales and Marketing

9.7 Supply Chain Management

9.8 Other Business Functions

10 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Defense and Government

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Retail

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.9 Automotive

10.10 Other Verticals

11 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 France

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 UK

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Japan

11.3.2 China

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Rest of the World

11.4.1 Middle East

11.4.2 Brazil

11.4.3 Argentina

11.4.4 South Africa

11.4.5 Egypt

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Oracle Corporation

13.2 Microsoft Biz Talk Server

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.4 Software AG

13.5 Fujitsu

13.6 Capgemini

13.7 Global 360

13.8 Opentext, Inc.

13.9 Appian Corporation

13.10 Adobe

13.11 BP Logix, Inc.

13.12 SAP

13.13 Pegasystems, Inc.

13.14 Fabasoft

13.15 Hewlett Packard

13.16 Red Hat, Inc.

13.17 Tibco Software

