Business Process Management (BPM)-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Business Process Management (BPM) market is accounted for $5.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $17.96 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. The factors that are fueling the market growth include increasing business dexterity, cost efficiency and return on investment from BPM suites. Whereas factors such as impedance to BPM solutions from IT staff, delusion about BPM solutions among end-users and perception of BPM as an IT matter are hindering the market growth.
North America is estimated to be the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US is undeniably the world’s biggest market for BPM. Until 2010 North America accounted for more than half of the global BPM market by revenue. The top 3 BPM software vendors, Pega, IBM and Oracle, are headquartered in the United States. With a suite of products that perk up every year, IBM is the global leader in the business process management market. Organizations are starting their digital transformation, which means a shift towards using an intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) by rethinking their business models and processes to tackle customer expectations.
Some of the key players in global market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Biz Talk Server, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu, Capgemini, Global 360, Opentext, Inc., Appian Corporation, Adobe, BP Logix, Inc., SAP, Pegasystems, Inc., Fabasoft, Hewlett Packard, Red Hat, Inc. and Tibco Software.
Organization Size Covered:
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)
Large Enterprise
Deployment Types Covered:
Cloud
On-Premises
Solutions Covered:
Automation
Content and Document Management
Integration
Monitoring and Optimization
Process Modelling
Other Solutions
Services Covered:
System Integration
Training and Education
Business Functions Covered:
Accounting and Finance
Human Resources
Manufacturing
Operations and Support
Sales and Marketing
Supply Chain Management
Other Business Functions
Verticals Covered:
Defense and Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Automotive
Other Verticals
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
