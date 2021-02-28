Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2023 with Prominent Players Accenture, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini, Genpact

The New Report “Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is the delivery of business process outsourcing services that are sourced from the cloud and constructed for multitenancy. BPaaS solutions offer enhanced business agility, scalability, reliability, and lower costs through transaction-based pricing. The implementation of BPaaS enables end-user industries to switch from a capital-intensive model to a consumption-based cost structure. Some of the major BPaaS solution providers including Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, and others improve efficiency, security, and optimize business operations for enterprises through a robust virtual computing infrastructure.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Accenture, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Fujitsu Limited.

The global BPaaS market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the rise in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed and the developing regions that include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in the demand for flexible and faster implementation of IT infrastructure among end-user industries has augmented the BPaaS market growth. Moreover, BPaaS market is expected to witness high growth rate due to its low costs of deployment, easy accessibility, flexible payment model, and growth in demand for virtual servers, cloud storage, and disaster recovery services. However, data privacy apprehension in public cloud deployment is one of the key factors that restrains the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Size

2.2 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Breakdown Data by End User

