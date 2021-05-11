Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market is Driven by Need of Operational Efficiency | Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Application, Geography and Top Players by 2026: Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Fujitsu

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market further as region-wise analysis experience. The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) report contains historical, current, and projected revenues for every sector, segment, Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) end-use phase, and region.

Business process as a service (BPaaS) is providing business processing outsourcing (BPO) service through cloud services. BPaaS can cater various business process including horizontal and vertical business services. Now-a-days, the companies are looking for service oriented approach to fulfill their BPO services need which is one of the reasons cloud services has witnessed traction in its adoption globally. Companies are adopting BPaaS solutions to obtain competitive edge and distinguish themselves from their competitors by focusing on their core business.

North America presents largest market opportunity for BPaaS service providers, in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the growing desire to reduce the capital expenditure and improve operational efficiency is driving business organization to adopt BPaaS solutions.

In Asia-Pacific region, the growth of market is driven by expanding enterprise sector and broadband penetration in countries such as China and India. In Europe region, there is a growing need among the business organizations to deploy a holistic solutions that would address the total cost of service delivery rather than just operational cost. Business enterprises in Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are adopting BPaaS solutions in order to overcome outdated technological glitches that reduce the effectiveness of business process.

The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key industry prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Accenture

• IBM Corporation

• Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation

• Tech Mahindra Capgemini

• Fujitsu Limited

• Genpact

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Wipro Limited

The report provides the company outline, statements of the product, and performance values. The market report is divided into key companies, by regions, and by various sectors such as application, type for the competitive landscape analyze.

Analysis of various categories of product and end-user applications, product types of the market is estimated on the basis of previous market and present market scenario.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Production by Regions

5 Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

