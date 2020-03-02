Business Jet Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Bombardier (Canada), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Textron, Inc. (US)

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Business Jet market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Bombardier (Canada), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Textron, Inc. (US), Gulfstream Aerospace (US), Airbus (Netherland), Boeing (US), Dassault Aviation, Emirates Executive, ExecuJet, Qatar Executive .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global Business Jet Market is valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Business jets are a special category of aircrafts designed to transport small groups of people. These are mainly procured by high income individuals, corporates, VIPs, sportsperson, government officials and charter service providers. Factors such as continuous wealth creation in mature markets and rising penetration of business aviation in emerging economies has led the adoption of Business Jet across the forecast period. Also, an increasing number of high net worth personnel and the introduction of new aircraft programs are expected to fuel the demand for Business Jets. Moreover, Commercialization of urban air mobility has resulted in an increasing demand for the jets, used for inter and intra-city travel. However, the lengthy period required for product certification of the business jets from aviation authorities lead to the market loss and the rising fuel prices vouch for the decline in purchases on the consumer end which further hinders the market growth.

In the Business Jet Market, Key Players:

Bombardier (Canada), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Textron, Inc. (US), Gulfstream Aerospace (US), Airbus (Netherland), Boeing (US), Dassault Aviation, Emirates Executive, ExecuJet, Qatar Executive

The Global Business Jet Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Aircraft Type:

Light

Mid-sized

Large

Airliner

By End-User:

Private

Operator

By the Point of Sale:

OEM

Conventional

Hybrid & Electric

Aftermarket

MRO

Parts Replacement

By Systems:

OEM Systems

Aerostructures

Avionics

Aircraft Systems

Cabin Interiors

Doors, Windows, and Windshields

Aftermarket Systems

Aerostructures

Avionics

Aircraft Systems

Cabin Interiors

Doors, Windows, and Windshields

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Business Jet industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Business Jet market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Business Jet report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Business Jet Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Business Jet Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Business Jet Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Business Jet, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Business Jet by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Business Jet Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Business Jet sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

