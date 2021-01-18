Business Jet Market 2019-2023 : Textron Inc. (Cessna), Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream)

Global Business Jet Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The Global Business Jet Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global business jet delivery market is estimated to reach US$19.52 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.09%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

Top Key Players: Textron Inc. (Cessna), Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream), Embraer S.A., Dassault Aviation SA and Airbus SE.

The factors such as increasing corporate profits, improving consumer confidence, inclining flight operations, rising billionaires and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by lack of infrastructure and high maintenance cost. A few notable trends include industry consolidation, increasing fractional fleet base, increased research and development activities and rising demand in emerging markets.

Flight departments, charter companies and fractional ownership are some of the authorities who own, manage and run business jets. Among the three, fractional ownership is becoming a popular choice because of the cost benefit it offers to the consumer.

On the basis of size, business jets are classified into heavy jets, medium jets and light jets. Heavy jets are expensive as compared to other two types and therefore, they accounted for larger market in terms of value.

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to spur in business travels and investments by the young billionaires with improving economic conditions in US and Canadian cities.

