Business Intelligence Software Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Latest Trends With Top Players Microsoft BI, IBM Congnos, SAP, SAS and Oracle BI

The Business Research Company’s Business Intelligence Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The business intelligence software (BI software) industry consists of sales of business intelligence software. This software enables users to project information, visualize data, derive insights, improve business operations and make strategic business decisions. The components of business intelligence are source data, data warehouse, and online analytical processing (OLAP), visualizations, dashboards, and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes.

An increase in data-driven projects aids BI software market growth due to a substantial rise in the demand for real time analytics in the historic period. According to International Data Group (IDG) prediction, 69% of the businesses are planning or implementing data-driven projects in order to enhance production and sales, better decision making, strategic planning of business and others. Companies in the industry are using nosiness intelligence software in order to predict consumer behavior and engagement with their products and services. For instance, Starbucks started using the business intelligence software along with CRM software for predicting the purchasing behavior of the customers.

Business Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

Business Intelligence Software Market By Deployment:

On-Premise On-Cloud

Business Intelligence Software Market By Application:

BFSI Telecomm IT Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare and Life sciences Manufacturing

Business Intelligence Software Market By Type:

Unstructured Data Semi Structured Data Structured Data

Some of the major key players involved in the Business Intelligence Software Market are

Microsoft BI

IBM Congnos

SAP

SAS

Oracle BI

North America was the largest region in the business intelligence software market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The business intelligence software market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

