Business Intelligence Market A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends by 2027 – IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB

Business intelligence (BI) converts raw information into meaningful data through a set of processes, technologies, and architectures. These technologies include dashboards, data warehouses, data discovery tools, and ad hoc reporting, among others. BI drives profitable business decisions through actionable insights and knowledge. Natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data governance are some emerging trends in the business intelligence market. Major market vendors are focusing on constant innovations and development to stay competitive in the market.

The business intelligence market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to high growth in advanced analytics and increasing adoption of data-driven decision making. Also, the emergence of IoT enabled technologies is propelling the growth of the business intelligence market. However, there are some challenging factors such as lack of skilled workforce and management of data quality which are obstructing the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption by SMEs is likely to offer creative growth prospects to vendors active in the business intelligence market.

The List of Companies

1.IBM Corporation

2.Information Builders

3.Microsoft Corporation

4.Oracle Corporation

5.QlikTech International AB

6.SAP SE

7.SAS Institute Inc.

8.Sisense Inc.

9.TIBCO Software Inc.

10.Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global business intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The business intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting business intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the business intelligence market in these regions.

