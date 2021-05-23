Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years, the business intelligence (BI) consulting services market will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of the main companies in the business intelligence (BI) consulting services sector, presented in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the Business Intelligence Consulting (BI) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Skaled

Catapult Systems

Lead®

IOLAP

One Six Solutions

Algoworks Technologies

Cognizant

Kai Analytics and Survey Research

Essintial Enterprise Solutions

RSM

Armanino

Corporate Renaissance Group

CGI

Denovo

Black Ink

This study takes into account the value of business intelligence (BI) consulting services generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for business intelligence (BI) consulting services by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the Business Intelligence (BI) structure) Advising service providers by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the leading global players in business intelligence (BI) consulting services to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and plans development over the next few years.

Analyze business intelligence (BI) consulting services regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the Business Intelligence Consulting (BI) submarkets relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Market Growth (State and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global business intelligence (BI) consulting services market 2014-2024

2.1.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market size CAGR by region

2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online service

2.2.2 Online service

2.3 Size of the business intelligence (BI) consulting services market by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global business intelligence (BI) consulting services market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global business intelligence (BI) consulting services market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Size of the business intelligence (BI) consulting services market by application

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global business intelligence (BI) consulting services market by application (2014-2019)

To continue…

