Business Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

The Business Analytics Market is estimated at $44.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $71.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rising demand for the analytics by the organizations due to the growing big data trend, quickly changing business environment and customer choices. However, high execution costs and unwillingness in adoption of business analytics are some factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, scarcity of skilled workers with sound technical capabilities poses major challenge to the market.
Amongst applications, Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail industries acquired maximum market share. Tableau was the fastest growing business analytics software company, growing around 80% in a year. North America commanded the largest market share as this region encourages the implementation of business analytics across its diverse organizations followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is extensively witnessing rise in the acceptance of business analytics.
The key players in the global business analytics market are IBM, Infor, Tibco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation,, QLIK Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc.
Deployment Types Covered:
On-site
Cloud
Applications Covered:
Telecom and IT
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Energy and Power
Education
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Other Applications
Softwares Covered:
Search and altering
Advanced and Predictive Analytics
Performance and Big Data Management
Data Discovery and Visualization software
Content Analytics
Business Intelligence
Corporate Performance Management suites
Other Softwares
End Users Covered:
Small & Medium Business (SMB)
Large Scale Enterprises
Services Covered:
Managed Services
Professional Services
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
