Business Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Business Analytics Market is estimated at $44.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $71.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rising demand for the analytics by the organizations due to the growing big data trend, quickly changing business environment and customer choices. However, high execution costs and unwillingness in adoption of business analytics are some factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, scarcity of skilled workers with sound technical capabilities poses major challenge to the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/245925

Amongst applications, Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail industries acquired maximum market share. Tableau was the fastest growing business analytics software company, growing around 80% in a year. North America commanded the largest market share as this region encourages the implementation of business analytics across its diverse organizations followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is extensively witnessing rise in the acceptance of business analytics.

The key players in the global business analytics market are IBM, Infor, Tibco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation,, QLIK Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc.

Deployment Types Covered:

On-site

Cloud

Applications Covered:

Telecom and IT

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Energy and Power

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Other Applications

Softwares Covered:

Search and altering

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Performance and Big Data Management

Data Discovery and Visualization software

Content Analytics

Business Intelligence

Corporate Performance Management suites

Other Softwares

End Users Covered:

Small & Medium Business (SMB)

Large Scale Enterprises

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/business-analytics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/245925

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/245925

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/245925