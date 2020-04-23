Burgeoning Demand for Plastic Wound Retractor Market to Fuel Market Growth Thorough the COVID-19 Crisis Period

Plastic wound retractor is a surgical instrument used to access the internal organs and control surgical site infections during various surgeries such as abdominal surgery, C-section, bladder surgery etc. These retractors are mainly used to separate the edges of surgical incision to access

the internal body parts. Recently, Persistence Market Research has provided vital insights on plastic wounds retractor market in its new report titled “Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)”.

This extensive research report provides a complete overview of the plastic wound retractors market with the help of its detailed analysis on market drivers that are driving the market growth, restraints that are limiting the growth of market and also the latest trends that follow the market.

According to the research report, the plastic wound retractors global market will stay sluggish during 2017-2025 and is poised to register a CAGR of 2.5%. The growth of the market is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of disposable plastic retractors for various surgeries such as hernia, C-section, bariatric surgery etc.

Global Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Dynamics

The plastic wound retractors global market is impacted by a lot of factors prevailing in the market. Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of plastic wound retractors global market are:

Increasing rate of bariatric surgery

Increasing preference of C-section surgery for child birth

The increasing number of cases of surgical site infection (SSI) associated with various surgical procedures

Increasing number of cases of lifestyle disorders

Development of advanced products and product innovation by various manufacturers

Global Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Segmental Analysis

The plastic wound retractors global market is segmented on the basis of five major categories, i.e. product type, application, surgery type, end user and region.

The segmentation done on the basis of product type includes ring based and prong based which is further segmented on the basis of its size like small, medium, large etc. Likewise, prong based is also segmented further on the basis of its size.

Another segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes abdominal surgery which has sub segments like colorectal (open), colorectal (lap) etc., cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, plastic surgery, dental surgery, brain surgery, thyroid surgery, other surgeries.

Furthermore, segmentation is done on the basis of surgery type which includes segments like minimally invasive surgery and open surgery. On the basis of end user, the segments are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The regional segmentation includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Europe is likely to be a highly lucrative region

By product type, ring based products dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue to do so owing to its increasing adoption in abdominal and bladder surgeries to reach US$454 Mn by 2025

By application, abdominal surgery type segment is expected to dominate the market and is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 385 Mn