Burgeoning Demand for Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market to Fuel Growth Through 2019 – 2029

Aquaculture and fisheries play an important role in the food industry and a big source of income and development in developing countries. New technological advancement and growing demand for fish as a source of protein favor the growth of the aquaculture industry. However, increasing aquaculture diseases is a major concern of loss of production in aquaculture, food insecurity, and loss of jobs and reduced income. Aquaculture diseases such as bacterial infections are highly affected by aquaculture species.

Gram-negative bacteria such as vibriosis, aeromonasis, edwardsiellosis, pseudomonas is, flavobacteriosis are the reason for the bacterial infection in the aquaculture species. Some gram-positive bacteria such as Mycobacteriosis, Streptococcosis, Renibacteriosis cause bacterial infection among aquaculture species.

Various antibiotic medication and vaccine are generally used under general practice to treat aquaculture bacterial treatment. The various vaccine has been developed to combat bacterial infections in aquaculture.

Growing demand for the effective drug for the aquaculture bacterial treatment expected to boost up the growth of the market. Increasing incidence of bacterial diseases among aquaculture species propels the demand for the aquaculture bacterial treatment drugs and therapeutics.

Increasing global consumption of fishes and advancement in aquaculture production boosts up the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market. Growing research and development in the field of veterinary medicines expected to favor the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

Increasing production of aquaculture species expected to propel the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market. Increasing implementation of veterinary care guideline and funding for animal care expected to favor the growth of aquaculture bacterial treatment market. However, antibacterial drugs side effects on environmental conditions hamper the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

The global aquaculture bacterial treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, disease type, species type, distribution channel, and region:

Segmentation by Drug Type Florfenicol Oxytetracycline Dihydrate Ormetoprim Sulfadimethoxine Hydrogen peroxide Others

Segmentation by Disease Type Enteric Septicemia Bacterial Cold Water Disease (BCWD) Furunculosis Streptococcal Septicemia Columnaris Disease Bacterial Gill Disease Fungal Infection

Segmentation by Species Catfish Salmonids Freshwater-Reared Salmonids Finfish Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Pharmacies Veterinary Hospitals E-Commerce



Global aquaculture bacterial treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate as increasing fish consumption and the growing aquaculture industry. Round 40% of fishes for food are farmed.

Aquaculture production has been growing rapidly in marine aquaculture. Growing demand for the efficient treatment option to treat bacterial infection among aquaculture species such as Catfish, Salmonid, Freshwater-Reared Salmonids, Finfish, others fishes.

Growing consumption of fishes such as salmon and need for disease prevention favors the growth of aquaculture bacterial treatment market. Research organization and manufacturers are focusing on the development of a vaccine for preventive treatment of various bacterial infection in aquaculture.

Asia Pacific aquaculture bacterial treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate as 90% of the world’s aquaculture production comes from Asia Pacific countries. India and China expected to contribute to the prominent market value share in the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

Moreover, countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Norway, Egypt, Myanmar, Philippines, Japan, Chile, U.S., Brazil, South Korea are the top countries where aquaculture production are increasing.

Moreover, aquaculture antibiotics use regulation and policies are different in various countries, which impact the antibiotic drugs demand for bacterial disease treatment.

Some of the players operating in the global aquaculture bacterial treatment market are Zoetis LLC. (Pfizer Inc.), Merck & Co. Inc., Tecnovax SA, Virbac, Veterquimica S.A., Nisseiken Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Techland Corporation, Century Pharma, TunaTech GmbH, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market Segments

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: