Bunker Fuel Market to See Massive Growth | Gazprom Neft, GAC Group, ExxonMobil, World Fuel Services, BP, Shell, Chemoil Corporation, SINOPEC and PEC

The Bunker Fuel Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this Bunker Fuel market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Fuel utilized by shipping companies for fueling their marine fleet is commonly referred to as bunker fuel. Currently, fuel oil is the most widely used bunker fuel. However, apart from fuel oil, other middle distillate fuels are also utilized as bunker fuels. Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower.

At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.

In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Bunker Fuel by Players

4 Bunker Fuel by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Bunker Fuel Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Bunker Fuel” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Bunker Fuel market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.

