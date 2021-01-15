Bunker Fuel Market to See Massive Growth | Gazprom Neft, GAC Group, ExxonMobil, World Fuel Services, BP, Shell, Chemoil Corporation, SINOPEC and PEC

The Bunker Fuel Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this Bunker Fuel market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.
Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.
Competitive Analysis: Global Bunker Fuel Market
Fuel utilized by shipping companies for fueling their marine fleet is commonly referred to as bunker fuel. Currently, fuel oil is the most widely used bunker fuel. However, apart from fuel oil, other middle distillate fuels are also utilized as bunker fuels. Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower.
At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.
In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Distillate Fuel Oil
- Residual Fuel Oil
- LNG
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Tanker Vessels
- Container Vessels
- Bulk Vessels
- General Cargo Vessels
- Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
