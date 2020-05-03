Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Research Technology Outlook 2020-2025

The Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market”

Broadcom, Qorvo, TAIYO YUDEN, Teledyne, RF360, Qualtre, API Technologies, Vectron, And Others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1409.1 million by 2025, from $ 974.9 million in 2019.

A Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors is an electromechanical device in which a standing acoustic wave is generated by an electrical signal in the bulk of a piezoelectric material. In the simplest configuration, a device will consist of a piezoelectric material sandwiched between two metallic electrodes. The natural frequency of the material and the thickness are used as design parameters to obtain a desired operating frequency. More complex designs will employ a ladder or lattice topology for better control over operating frequencies.

The key players are Broadcom, Qorvo, RF360, TAIYO YUDEN, Teledyne, API Technologies, Vectron, Qualtre and so on. Broadcom and Qorvo dominate the market with about 88% revenue share in 2016.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

This report segments the Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market on the basis of Types are:

QCM-TSM

FBAR-SMR

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market is

Aerospace and Military

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Regions Are covered By Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

