Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

The “Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Analysis To 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user, and geography. The global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic material which is used to replace certain conventional building materials; it is used in the parts of building such as the facade, roof, walls, and others. Increasing the use of BIPV into the new construction of building as it is a source of the electrical power are boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Growing awareness about green building and increasing the adoption of solar energy harnessing systems is further accelerates the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Increasing awareness in infrastructure companies about the zero-emission building is increasing demand for the BIVP. Moreover, BIPV improves the energy efficiency of the building; henceforth, boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. However, the high cost associated with BIPV is the key hindering factor for the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The growing demand for the solar solution in the construction of the building is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

The global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as crystalline-Si, thin film, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as roofs, walls, glass, facade and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AGC Inc.

Avenston Group

BELECTRIC

BiPVco

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe

Heliatek GmbH

Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

