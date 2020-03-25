Building Information Modelling Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2019-2027

With having published myriads of reports, Building Information Modelling Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Building Information Modelling market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights the competition matrix of the BIM market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, competitors, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the BIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the BIM market. The key players profiled in this report include Autodesk Inc., AECOM, Dassault Systemes SA, Beck Technology Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., GRAITEC and Nemetschek AG.

Market Segmentation:

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Solution

Software On-premise Cloud

Professional & Consultancy Service

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Water and Waste Water

Bridges, Roads and Highways

Rail, Transit, and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutions and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Healthcare Infrastructures

Dams and Others

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-user

Engineers

Architects

Contractors

Developers

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Country

Australia

New Zealand

India

