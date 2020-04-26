Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems

The report titled “Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Building information modelling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, AECOM, Tekla Corporation, Nemetschek, Trimble Navigation Limited, Intergraph Corporation, ASSA ABLOY Group, 4M Building Solutions and others.

Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is segmented into:

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

Regional Analysis For Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

