Building Energy Software Market 2025 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures – Johnson Controls, BuildingIQ, Lucid Design Group, DGLogik, Schneider Electric, Crestron, EnergyPoints, Ecova, EnerNOC, C3 Energy, Daintree Networks

The Building Energy Software market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques.

This report studies the global Building Energy Software market, analyzes and researches the Building Energy Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Johnson Controls

BuildingIQ

Lucid Design Group

DGLogik

Schneider Electric

Crestron

EnergyPoints

Ecova

EnerNOC

C3 Energy

Daintree Networks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electricity Management

Water Management

Renewable Energy Management

Air System Management

Other

Market segment by Application, Building Energy Software can be split into

Building Energy Control System

Building Energy Control Supervisory Software

Enterprise Building Energy Management Software

Lighting Controls Software

Smart Building to Smart Grid Interface Software

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Energy Software

1.1 Building Energy Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Energy Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Energy Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Building Energy Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Electricity Management

1.3.2 Water Management

1.3.3 Renewable Energy Management

1.3.4 Air System Management

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Building Energy Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Building Energy Control System

1.4.2 Building Energy Control Supervisory Software

1.4.3 Enterprise Building Energy Management Software

1.4.4 Lighting Controls Software

1.4.5 Smart Building to Smart Grid Interface Software

1.4.6 Other

Chapter Two: Global Building Energy Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Energy Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Johnson Controls

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BuildingIQ

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Lucid Design Group

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 DGLogik

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Schneider Electric

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Crestron

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 EnergyPoints

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Ecova

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 EnerNOC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 C3 Energy

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Daintree Networks

Chapter Four: Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Building Energy Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Energy Software

Chapter Five: United States Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Building Energy Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Building Energy Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Building Energy Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Building Energy Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Building Energy Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Building Energy Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

