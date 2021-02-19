Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market 2020 Major Manufacturers-Automated Logic Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric SE and ABB Ltd.

Building Energy Management System (BEMS) is a computer-based monitoring and control system that helps to manage control and monitor building technical services (HVAC, lighting etc.) and the energy consumption of devices used by the building. BEMS equips building managers with information and the tools which provides better understanding of the energy usage of their buildings and to control and improve their buildings’ energy performance.

It also helps in avoiding energy wastage by controlling different building functions through a network of sensors, controllers and actuators. BEMS comprises of various components such as Building Energy Management Systems Service (BEMS) services, Building Energy Management Systems Hardware (BEMS) hardware and Building Energy Management Systems Software (BEMS) software. Services accounts for the largest share of the global BEMS market

Major industry players operating in the market include

• Automated Logic Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

Global Building Energy Management System market is poised for a period of strong growth. Demand for BEMS is spurred by various factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient systems, high energy price volatility and regulatory requirements. With increasing environmental consciousness, consumers have manoeuvred their consumption pattern in order to reduce costs and increase energy efficiency. However, factors such as associated security risks, high implementation costs and lack of skilled expertise are major factors hindering growth of the global BEMS market.

The report “Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)Market – (By Segments – Software, Services & Hardware; By Region – North America, Europe & Rest of the World) Market Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global building energy management systems market with detailed analysis of major market components such as Software, Services and Hardware markets. Future forecasts of BEMS market overall and across various sub-segments till 2024 is provided in the report.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

