Building Automation-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, Building Automation Market is estimated at $35.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $67.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2015 to 2022. Strict government initiatives, growing demand for energy efficient systems & solutions, and increasing cost saving needs of the building owners have played a key role in boosting the market growth. However, some of the factors restraining the market growth include limited availability of skillful experts and lack of consciousness about installation costs.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/244524
Among products, security & access controls segment commanded the major share in building automation market which can be attributed to the increasing concerns about energy conservation. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth led by countries such as Japan, China, India and South Korea. Germany, France, Spain, and U.K. are expected to boost the European building automation market in the near future.
The key players of this market include, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Johnson Controls, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Legrand S.A., Hubbell Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Cisco systems Inc, Royal Philips Electronics N.V. and Daintree Networks Inc.
Applications Covered:
Commercial
Lodging
Office
Retail
Healthcare
Industrial
Residential
Other Applications
Products Covered:
HVAC Control
Smart Thermostats
Heating & Cooling Coils
Sensors
Pumps & Fans
Smart Vents
Control Valves
Actuators
Dampers
Security & Access Control
Software/Video Analytics
Video Surveillance
Services
Biometric Systems
Lighting Control
Transmitters
Receivers
Daylight Sensors
Relays
Occupancy Sensors
Blind/Shutter Actuators
Switch Actuators
Dimming Actuators
Timers
BACS Services
Training
Installation and Maintenance
Other BACS Services
Building Energy Management Software
Fire Protection Systems
Sensors & Detectors
Fire Alarms
Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation, and Public Alerts
Fire Sprinklers
Other Products
Smart Locks
Smart Plugs
Smart Hubs
Smart Meters
Smoke Detectors
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia
Rest of the World
Latin America
Middle East
o Africa
Others
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/building-automation-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Building Automation Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Commercial
5.2.1 Lodging
5.2.2 Office
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.3 Industrial
5.4 Residential
5.5 Other Applications
6 Global Building Automation Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 HVAC Control
6.2.1 Smart Thermostats
6.2.2 Heating & Cooling Coils
6.2.3 Sensors
6.2.4 Pumps & Fans
6.2.5 Smart Vents
6.2.6 Control Valves
6.2.6.1 2-Way Valves
6.2.6.2 3-Way Valve
6.2.7 Actuators
6.2.7.1 Direct-Coupled Actuators
6.2.7.2 Hydraulic Actuators
6.2.7.3 Gear Tran Actuators
6.2.8 Dampers
6.2.8.1 Low Leakage Dampers
6.2.8.2 Round Dampers
6.2.8.3 Parallel And Opposed Blade Dampers
6.3 Security & Access Control
6.3.1 Software/Video Analytics
6.3.2 Video Surveillance
6.3.2.1 Hardware
6.3.2.1.1 Storage
6.3.2.1.2 Accessories
6.3.2.1.3 Monitors
6.3.2.1.4 Cameras
6.3.3 Services
6.3.4 Biometric Systems
6.4 Lighting Control
6.4.1 Transmitters
6.4.2 Receivers
6.4.3 Daylight Sensors
6.4.4 Relays
6.4.5 Occupancy Sensors
6.4.6 Blind/Shutter Actuators
6.4.7 Switch Actuators
6.4.8 Dimming Actuators
6.4.9 Timers
6.5 BACS Services
6.5.1 Training
6.5.2 Installation and Maintenance
6.5.3 Other BACS Services
6.6 Building Energy Management Software
6.7 Fire Protection Systems
6.7.1 Sensors & Detectors
6.7.1.1 Flame Detectors
6.7.1.2 Smoke Detectors
6.7.1.3 Other Sensors & Detectors
6.8 Fire Alarms
6.9 Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation, and Public Alerts
6.10 Fire Sprinklers
6.11 Other Products
6.11.1 Smart Locks
6.11.2 Smart Plugs
6.11.3 Smart Hubs
6.11.4 Smart Meters
6.11.5 Smoke Detectors
7 Global Building Automation Market, By Geography
7.1 North America
7.1.1 US
7.1.2 Canada
7.1.3 Mexico
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 France
7.2.3 Italy
7.2.4 UK
7.2.5 Spain
7.2.6 Rest of Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.3.1 Japan
7.3.2 China
7.3.3 India
7.3.4 Australia
7.3.5 New Zealand
7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.4 Rest of the World
7.4.1 Middle East
7.4.2 Brazil
7.4.3 Argentina
7.4.4 South Africa
7.4.5 Egypt
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Siemens Ag
9.2 Schneider Electric
9.3 Honeywell International, Inc.
9.4 Emerson Electric Co.
9.5 ABB
9.6 Bosch Security Systems
9.7 Johnson Controls, Inc.
9.8 United Technologies Corp.
9.9 Legrand S.A.
9.10 Hubbell Inc.
9.11 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
9.12 Cisco systems Inc.
9.13 Royal Philips Electronics N.V.
9.14 Daintree Networks Inc.
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/244524
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: