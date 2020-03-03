Building Automation-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, Building Automation Market is estimated at $35.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $67.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2015 to 2022. Strict government initiatives, growing demand for energy efficient systems & solutions, and increasing cost saving needs of the building owners have played a key role in boosting the market growth. However, some of the factors restraining the market growth include limited availability of skillful experts and lack of consciousness about installation costs.

Among products, security & access controls segment commanded the major share in building automation market which can be attributed to the increasing concerns about energy conservation. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth led by countries such as Japan, China, India and South Korea. Germany, France, Spain, and U.K. are expected to boost the European building automation market in the near future.

The key players of this market include, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Johnson Controls, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Legrand S.A., Hubbell Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Cisco systems Inc, Royal Philips Electronics N.V. and Daintree Networks Inc.

Applications Covered:

Commercial

Lodging

Office

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Residential

Other Applications

Products Covered:

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats

Heating & Cooling Coils

Sensors

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

Control Valves

Actuators

Dampers

Security & Access Control

Software/Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Services

Biometric Systems

Lighting Control

Transmitters

Receivers

Daylight Sensors

Relays

Occupancy Sensors

Blind/Shutter Actuators

Switch Actuators

Dimming Actuators

Timers

BACS Services

Training

Installation and Maintenance

Other BACS Services

Building Energy Management Software

Fire Protection Systems

Sensors & Detectors

Fire Alarms

Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation, and Public Alerts

Fire Sprinklers

Other Products

Smart Locks

Smart Plugs

Smart Hubs

Smart Meters

Smoke Detectors

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

o Africa

Others

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Building Automation Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial

5.2.1 Lodging

5.2.2 Office

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.3 Industrial

5.4 Residential

5.5 Other Applications

6 Global Building Automation Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 HVAC Control

6.2.1 Smart Thermostats

6.2.2 Heating & Cooling Coils

6.2.3 Sensors

6.2.4 Pumps & Fans

6.2.5 Smart Vents

6.2.6 Control Valves

6.2.6.1 2-Way Valves

6.2.6.2 3-Way Valve

6.2.7 Actuators

6.2.7.1 Direct-Coupled Actuators

6.2.7.2 Hydraulic Actuators

6.2.7.3 Gear Tran Actuators

6.2.8 Dampers

6.2.8.1 Low Leakage Dampers

6.2.8.2 Round Dampers

6.2.8.3 Parallel And Opposed Blade Dampers

6.3 Security & Access Control

6.3.1 Software/Video Analytics

6.3.2 Video Surveillance

6.3.2.1 Hardware

6.3.2.1.1 Storage

6.3.2.1.2 Accessories

6.3.2.1.3 Monitors

6.3.2.1.4 Cameras

6.3.3 Services

6.3.4 Biometric Systems

6.4 Lighting Control

6.4.1 Transmitters

6.4.2 Receivers

6.4.3 Daylight Sensors

6.4.4 Relays

6.4.5 Occupancy Sensors

6.4.6 Blind/Shutter Actuators

6.4.7 Switch Actuators

6.4.8 Dimming Actuators

6.4.9 Timers

6.5 BACS Services

6.5.1 Training

6.5.2 Installation and Maintenance

6.5.3 Other BACS Services

6.6 Building Energy Management Software

6.7 Fire Protection Systems

6.7.1 Sensors & Detectors

6.7.1.1 Flame Detectors

6.7.1.2 Smoke Detectors

6.7.1.3 Other Sensors & Detectors

6.8 Fire Alarms

6.9 Emergency Lighting, Voice Evacuation, and Public Alerts

6.10 Fire Sprinklers

6.11 Other Products

6.11.1 Smart Locks

6.11.2 Smart Plugs

6.11.3 Smart Hubs

6.11.4 Smart Meters

6.11.5 Smoke Detectors

7 Global Building Automation Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Middle East

7.4.2 Brazil

7.4.3 Argentina

7.4.4 South Africa

7.4.5 Egypt

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Siemens Ag

9.2 Schneider Electric

9.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.4 Emerson Electric Co.

9.5 ABB

9.6 Bosch Security Systems

9.7 Johnson Controls, Inc.

9.8 United Technologies Corp.

9.9 Legrand S.A.

9.10 Hubbell Inc.

9.11 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

9.12 Cisco systems Inc.

9.13 Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

9.14 Daintree Networks Inc.

