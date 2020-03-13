Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS).
Surge in construction activities, high energy consumption and energy related legislation, coupled with increasing focus on sustainability has been key contributors to growth of global Business Automation and Control Systems (BACS) market.
In 2017, the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Automated Logic
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
IT/ITEs
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Industrial
Retail
Hospital
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT/ITEs
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Hospitality
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Hospital
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size
2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Automated Logic
12.1.1 Automated Logic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction
12.1.4 Automated Logic Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Automated Logic Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 Schneider Electric
12.4.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
