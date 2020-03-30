Bubble Tea Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on Bubble Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bubble Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.
Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.
According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kung Fu Tea
Gong Cha
Boba Guys
Chatime
ShareTea
8tea5
Quickly
CoCo Fresh
VIVI BUBBLE TEA
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Original Flavored Bubble Tea
Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea
Other Flavors
Segment by Application
Kids (<10 years) Teenagers (<25 years) Adults
