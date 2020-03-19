Brushless DC Motors Market Increasing Demand with Key Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Brushless DC Motors Market by Rotor Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,”the global brushless DC motors market size is expected to reach $71,942.6 million in 2026, from $34,153.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, inner rotor dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over three-fifths share of the global brushless DC motors market.

Brushless DC motors are rapidly replacing brushed DC motors because of various advantages, such as compactness, higher operating speeds, less maintenance, better torque-to-weight ratios, and less electrical noise, These motors are used in specific applications and their growth is directly dependent on the growth of their respective applications in wide range of industries. Brushless DC motors are widely used in compressors, lathe machines, HVACs, disk drives, electric cars, and machine tools. These high-efficiency motors have gained importance over other motors owing to their features such as low energy consumption & maintenance, long lifespan, and others. The high initial cost of brushless DC motors poses a challenge to their adoption, thereby, restrains the growth of the market.

There is a growing popularity of brushless DC motors due to a component called electronic commutation, which replaces conventional mechanics. In addition, there has been a large adoption of brushless DC motors in automotive vehicles and industrial machinery as they provide advantages such as improved speed, high dynamic response, high efficiency, extended speed ranges, long operation life. Furthermore, the use of brushless DC motors for robots offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 compared to other regions due to new innovations and advancements in technology and adoption of DC motors in major sectors such as domestic appliances, automotive, industrial applications, and others. In North America and Europe, Brushless DC motor has its application in industries such as transportation, HVAC, military, and others.

According to Rohit Sawant, Research Analyst, Construction and Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, “Many competitive players are investing in the industrial sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for brushless DC motors, thereby fueling the growth of the market. The industrial machinery segment is projected to generate the highest market revenue during the forecast period, owing to increased installation in the automation industry. Moreover, Asia-Pacific serves as the productive region with diverse industry verticals significantly investing in automotive and manufacturing industries.”

There is growing popularity of brushless DC motor due to the use of electronic commutation which replaces the conventional mechanics such as brushes rubbing on the commutator to energize the windings in the armature of a DC motor. Use of electronic commutation provides higher efficiency over conventional DC motors with improvements of around one-fifth for motors running at the same speed and load. International Energy Agency (IEA), reports that globally around 40% of electricity is being used to power electric motors where such efficiency gains due to use of brushless DC motors become compelling.

Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the Brushless DC motors market, owing to the expansion of the industrial machinery sector in the region. Therefore, Brushless DC motors market’s share is the highest among countries such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, increase in demand for brushless motors from the automotive industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Findings of The Study

In 2018, the inner rotor segment dominated the global brushless DC motors market, in terms of revenue.

The industrial machinery segment is expected to be the largest customer for the brushless DC motors market players globally.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the brushless DC motors market forecast period.

The major players operating in the Brushless DC motor industry include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.