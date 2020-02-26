Bronchiectasis Drugs Market Analysis and Business Trends 2019 – 2025

Bronchiectasis Drugs Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Bronchiectasis Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bronchiectasis Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bronchiectasis Drugs Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape of global bronchiectasis drugs market include –

Aradigm Corp.

Zambon S.p.A.

Endo International Plc.

Alitair Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Neopharma LLC,

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Reflects on Demand for Antibiotics

Antibiotics and expectorants are the primary types of drugs available in the global bronchiectasis drugs market. Among the two, the antibiotics segment has recorded the lead and is expected to continue doing so over the next few years. The upswing in the prevalence of various respiratory disorders and infections has been driving the demand for antibiotics, reflecting on the growth of this segment. The easy availability and low cost of antibiotics is adding to their demand significantly. However, the expectorants segment will also gain momentum in the years to come.

North America to Retain Top Position in Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market

The global bronchiectasis drugs market is spread across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, among these, has acquired the leading position on the back of the high prevalence of bronchiectasis and several other respiratory disorders among people. Experts believe this regional market will be able to retain its position over the next few years, thanks to the rising usage of off-label anti-biotic drugs. The ever-rising geriatric population base, which is prone to respiratory disorders, is also supporting the growth of the North America bronchiectasis drugs market substantially. Asia Pacific is also witnessing a decent rise in its bronchiectasis drugs market, thanks to the increasing awareness among people regarding the early symptoms of bronchiectasis and its treatments.

