Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast to 2027 – AT and T, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Comcast Corporation, Cox Communications, Deutsche Telekom, Intracom Telecom

Broadband provides higher data rate access to the Internet, which uses fiber optic cables and wires. In telecommunications, a broadband signaling is a method which handles the frequencies of wideband. In broadband, communication bandwidth uses an extensive range of rates for receiving data between various networks. Cable and DSL are the two most popular broadband platforms. DSL or Digital Subscriber Line service provides a connection to the Internet through the telephone network. A cable modem or cable internet or access provides Internet access via Hybrid Fiber Coaxial wiring, which helps in carrying television signals. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), mobile broadband subscriptions have grown by more than 20% annually in the last five years. According to the OECD, mobile broadband penetration was at 99 percent across the 35 countries they represent at the end of 2017.

Broadband plays a significant role in today’s economic and social world and is used as a social improvement tool connecting businesses, governments, and consumers. Broadband offers high speed and supports innovative content and services. The global broadband industry is anticipated to continue recording strong growth in the coming years. Active government broadband initiatives, technological advances, and widespread recognition, investments made in improving broadband infrastructure; are the major factors enhancing the performance of the broadband industry. Mobile broadband has become a necessity for subscribers on a global level. The demand and popularity for mobile broadband are increasing because of the introduction of new devices such as netbooks, tablets, MIDs, and increasingly powerful smartphones.

The List of Companies

AT and T

2. China Telecom Corporation Limited

3. Comcast Corporation

4. Cox Communications, Inc.

5. Deutsche Telekom

6. Intracom Telecom

7. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

8. Time Warner Cable Inc.

9. Verizon

10. Vodafone Group Plc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global broadband market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The broadband market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the broadband market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the broadband in these regions.

